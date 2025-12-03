Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,843 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 272,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,599,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.