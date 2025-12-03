Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.69 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $128.71 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,582,150,520,165 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,595,390,815,180.77903476. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000167 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $7,317,882.91 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

