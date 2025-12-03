DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,476,418.20. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 609,153 shares of company stock valued at $138,466,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $216.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.