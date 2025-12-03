MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $217.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average is $191.25. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $241.13.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

