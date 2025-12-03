2,684 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 331,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 140,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.16, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.92.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

