Trek Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Trek Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $28,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,310,000 after acquiring an additional 618,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.