Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF $VSHY

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Get Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.