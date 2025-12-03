Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF $VSHY

Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $22.14.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
