iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,565 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after acquiring an additional 653,023 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after acquiring an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,576,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,414,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

