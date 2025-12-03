Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 46,437 Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.1%

URBN stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,072.29. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,412,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,759,476.64. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,400 shares of company stock worth $6,123,938. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

