Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 143,644 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,361,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Comcast by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,382 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

