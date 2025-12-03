Stargate Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.95 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $82.22 million and $7.95 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,951,371 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

