182,995 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

