Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,840 Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 268.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $267.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $298,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,265,659.52. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $640,320.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 149,958 shares in the company, valued at $32,007,035.52. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

