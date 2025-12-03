Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

