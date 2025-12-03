Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 43,625 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IYR stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

