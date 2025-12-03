Dakota Gold Corp. $DC Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 130.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the second quarter worth about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold Stock Down 1.3%

DC stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.13. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

About Dakota Gold

In related news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 918,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,807.34. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.