Dakota Gold Corp. $DC Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 130.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the second quarter worth about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.
Dakota Gold Stock Down 1.3%
DC stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.13. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
