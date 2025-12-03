Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,979 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,609,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,250 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $156,653,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,408,000 after buying an additional 1,991,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,540,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,211,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

