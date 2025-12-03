Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

