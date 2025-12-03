Triavera Capital LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Triavera Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 2.9% of Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

