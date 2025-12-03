Space and Time Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space and Time has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and $6.18 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space and Time token can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Space and Time Token Profile

Space and Time’s genesis date was May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.0327024 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,476,776.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

