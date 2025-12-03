Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 27.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) were up 27.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,721,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 884,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
