Gravity (G) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (G) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Gravity has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,295,400,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00522306 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,503,878.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

