Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 218,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 963,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.