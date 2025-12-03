Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVO. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Coveo Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$524.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.87. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.53.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.