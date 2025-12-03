Q3 EPS Forecast for Titan International Reduced by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $773,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

