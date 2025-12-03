Yala Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (YU)

Yala (YU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Yala has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Yala token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Yala has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $215.46 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Yala

Yala’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 38,333,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official website is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 38,329,874.00847058 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.27791597 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

