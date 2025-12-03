Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $27.77. 49,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 169,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
