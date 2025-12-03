Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $27.77. 49,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 169,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 234,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 287.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 122,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.