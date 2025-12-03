Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NAZ stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.55.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
