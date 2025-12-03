Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.55.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

