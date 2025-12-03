Trek Financial LLC Acquires 9,346 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $170,962,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $343.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

