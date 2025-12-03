Triavera Capital LLC Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Triavera Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 6.3% of Triavera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triavera Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0%

PM opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

