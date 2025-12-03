Trek Financial LLC Buys 113,111 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.