Vameon Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VON)

Vameon (VON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Vameon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vameon has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Vameon has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $197.29 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vameon Token Profile

Vameon’s genesis date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,406,066,281 tokens. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com. Vameon’s official message board is medium.com/@vameon69.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 249,406,066,278 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00001341 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $194,375.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vameon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

