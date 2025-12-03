dogwifhat (WIF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $402.07 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $402.07 million and approximately $242.57 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,839,686 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifhat.us.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,839,685.796351. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.40465564 USD and is up 18.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 766 active market(s) with $216,747,815.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

