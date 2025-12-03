Trek Financial LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 612.6% in the second quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $684.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $674.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.24. The stock has a market cap of $718.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.