Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cormark cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.9%

CDE stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 126.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 662,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $12,603,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

