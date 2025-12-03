Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115.04 Thousand

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $115.04 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00361503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

