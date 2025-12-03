D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

