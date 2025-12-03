BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BETA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

BETA Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BETA opened at $29.00 on Monday. BETA Technologies has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $39.50.

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.