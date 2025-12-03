Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EQX opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.30 and a beta of 1.25. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,738 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.6% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,249,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 256,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.