Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hafnia Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:HAFN opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.84 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Hafnia by 110.9% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia in the third quarter valued at about $351,000.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

