Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Purchased by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,449 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises approximately 1.7% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rentokil Initial worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 557.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.