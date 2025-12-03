Biconomy (BICO) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Biconomy has a market cap of $53.24 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,562,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Biconomy is https://reddit.com/r/biconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Biconomy’s official message board is blog.biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

