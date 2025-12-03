Neil Chatfield Acquires 31,578 Shares of L1 Group (ASX:L1G) Stock

L1 Group Ltd (ASX:L1G – Get Free Report) insider Neil Chatfield bought 31,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.10.

Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Neil Chatfield acquired 76,926 shares of L1 Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$81,926.19.

On Monday, October 13th, Neil Chatfield bought 73,074 shares of L1 Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$76,508.48.

