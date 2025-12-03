Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,237,710,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,692,514,541 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simonscat.xyz. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,237,710,443.85156279 with 7,566,692,514,540.8168314 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000338 USD and is up 10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $6,995,584.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

