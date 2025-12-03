John Guscic Sells 2,710,758 Shares of Webjet (ASX:WEB) Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider John Guscic sold 2,710,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.68, for a total transaction of A$12,678,215.17.
Webjet Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92.
Webjet Company Profile
