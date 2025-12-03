Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:AR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 608,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

