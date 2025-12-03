Fartcoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Fartcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fartcoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Fartcoin has a total market capitalization of $323.25 million and approximately $253.47 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fartcoin

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official website is fart.dev. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.34735217 USD and is up 8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 521 active market(s) with $236,988,800.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

