Morgan Stanley Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $49.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -921.15 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 35.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,353 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in GitLab by 42.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 75,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

