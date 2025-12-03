First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRME. Raymond James Financial cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

FRME traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 16,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,836. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.04%.The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

