Taiko (TAIKO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.44 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Taiko has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s genesis date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,768,995 coins. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,768,995.14193088 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.19805497 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,618,709.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

